Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 8,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.6 days. Currently, 19.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOH. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.91. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $262.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.75 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

