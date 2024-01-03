Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance
NASDAQ BKSC opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.55. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $17.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.86%.
Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
