Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank's stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKSC opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.55. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $17.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.86%.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina



Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

