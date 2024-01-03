Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.35

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and traded as high as $30.47. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $229.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 19.77%.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christine Chivily sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $41,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $31,455 in the last 90 days. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8,890.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

