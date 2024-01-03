Barclays Begins Coverage on Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACCD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Accolade from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Accolade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Accolade Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. Accolade has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.15.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.09 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Accolade by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Accolade by 6,063.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Accolade by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

