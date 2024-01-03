Barclays Begins Coverage on Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s previous close.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems Price Performance

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.87 million, a P/E ratio of -180.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $31.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.96 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

(Get Free Report)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.