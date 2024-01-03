Barclays Begins Coverage on HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

HealthStream stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $808.48 million, a PE ratio of 62.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.62 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in HealthStream by 274.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

