Barclays Boosts Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $64.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $82.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average is $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.23 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, CEO John W. Peyton acquired 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,058.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,999.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang purchased 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,684.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,455.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Peyton acquired 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $100,058.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 78,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,999.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

