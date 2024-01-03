Barclays Increases BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $30.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BJRI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.85. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $818.50 million, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.06.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $318.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $163,368. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Articles

