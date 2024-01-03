Barclays Increases Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $39.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EAT

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.37. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,567.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,567.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.