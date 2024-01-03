Barclays Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $187.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DRI. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.41.

NYSE:DRI opened at $162.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.90. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,533 shares of company stock worth $1,883,246. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after buying an additional 3,116,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,034,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

