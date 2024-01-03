Barclays Initiates Coverage on OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

OptimizeRx Trading Down 1.9 %

OptimizeRx stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.00.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 million. Equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 102,650 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth $4,323,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth $96,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

