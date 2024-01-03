Barclays Initiates Coverage on OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.
OptimizeRx Trading Down 1.9 %
OptimizeRx stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.00.
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 million. Equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.
