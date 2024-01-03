Barclays Initiates Coverage on Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s current price.

DGX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.62.

DGX opened at $140.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.94 and its 200-day moving average is $133.10. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $157.36.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

