Barrett & Company Inc. Purchases 1,340 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $211.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

