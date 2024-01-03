Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Position Raised by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178,796 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,917 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned 0.07% of Barrick Gold worth $17,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,814,733 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after buying an additional 435,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.8% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,140,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,090,897. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,300.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOLD. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

