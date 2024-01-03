Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,495 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,074,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,573,000 after buying an additional 174,915 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 13,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,375,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after acquiring an additional 484,674 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,967,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,824,000 after purchasing an additional 242,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BBWI

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.