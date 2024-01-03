Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.43.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX traded down $3.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.79. The stock had a trading volume of 289,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $228.62 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 24,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,927,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,703,041,000 after buying an additional 516,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.