Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX traded down $4.04 on Wednesday, hitting $241.38. 526,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

