BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,365,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,162 shares during the period. BellRing Brands makes up 2.0% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of BellRing Brands worth $56,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,492.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRBR opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

