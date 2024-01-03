BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Down 5.8%

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.87 and last traded at $51.48. 297,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 689,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,552,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 48,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

