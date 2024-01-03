Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 0.70 and last traded at 0.74. 1,215,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,660,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.79.

Better Home & Finance Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.51.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 16.45 million during the quarter.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides GSE-conforming, FHA-insured, VA-guaranteed, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage REITs. It also offers real estate agent services, title insurance and settlement services, and homeowners insurance services.

