Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.03

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $0.92. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 10,500 shares trading hands.

Bion Environmental Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, which remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water.

