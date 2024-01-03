Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) Short Interest Update

Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 152,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Biotricity Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTCY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. 13,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,883. Biotricity has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.05.

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biotricity will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Biotricity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

