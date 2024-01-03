Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Down to $8.88

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $7.65. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 1,394,931 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 12.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

