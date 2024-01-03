Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Down to $2.84

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.58. Bitfarms shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 5,447,007 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BITF. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bitfarms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bitfarms

Bitfarms Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 3.74.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bitfarms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bitfarms by 240.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,589 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Bitfarms by 18.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,580,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 561,342 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Bitfarms by 10,645.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,988,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth $2,307,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.