BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.58

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and traded as high as $7.82. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 1,272,100 shares traded.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 200.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

