BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF makes up about 1.9% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DYNF. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the second quarter worth $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $460,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $39.93.

About BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

