Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 7.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Blackstone by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,772,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Blackstone by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.41.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $128.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.48. The company has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.04 and a 1 year high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

