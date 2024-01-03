Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) were down 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 186,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 884,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.96.

Blend Labs Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 144.45% and a negative return on equity of 336.06%. The company had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $262,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 3,104.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $6,897,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 774,425 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Blend Labs by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 126,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 43,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blend Labs by 1,862.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after buying an additional 10,550,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

