Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLMN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

BLMN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.22. 672,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,330. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

