Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Barclays

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,527,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,048,000 after acquiring an additional 175,493 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 50,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.