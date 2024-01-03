Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPMC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $91.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average is $60.13. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $94.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 153.79% and a negative net margin of 256.57%. The company had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 1,485 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $89,293.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,280 shares of company stock worth $2,203,589. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,967,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,716 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,080,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,144,000 after purchasing an additional 156,807 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 670,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,696,000 after purchasing an additional 33,243 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

