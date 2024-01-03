BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Sees Large Volume Increase

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 496,133 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 677% from the previous session’s volume of 63,866 shares.The stock last traded at $50.20 and had previously closed at $50.19.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHLF. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $710,894,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,488,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,714,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,856 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,565,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,699,000 after acquiring an additional 475,608 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,901,000.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

