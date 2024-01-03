Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in December

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2024

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Handelsbanken upgraded Borregaard ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BRRDF

Borregaard ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BRRDF opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45. Borregaard ASA has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

About Borregaard ASA

(Get Free Report)

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials and biochemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Borregaard ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borregaard ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.