Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in December

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Handelsbanken upgraded Borregaard ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BRRDF
Borregaard ASA Stock Performance
About Borregaard ASA
Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials and biochemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Borregaard ASA
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 5 crypto stocks to watch amidst Bitcoin’s ascendance
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Traders are suddenly stampeding these Buffett stocks
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- These pet stocks can rebound in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Borregaard ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borregaard ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.