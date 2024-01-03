Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $67.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.83. 2,051,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,291,875. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $58.34.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,735 shares of company stock valued at $12,457,510. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $632,520,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,263 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $237,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

