Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Short Interest Update

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,040,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 13,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

BDN stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Institutional Trading of Brandywine Realty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 86.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 544.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

