Bridgeworth LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $211.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $216.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

