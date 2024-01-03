Bridgeworth LLC Sells 6,128 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $12,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

IVOO opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $78.54 and a 52 week high of $95.13.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

