Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,122,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,635,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

