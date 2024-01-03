Brokerages Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) PT at $48.25

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 23.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

WTRG opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

