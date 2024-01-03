Brokerages Set ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Price Target at $68.00

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGS. TheStreet downgraded ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.85.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,140,000 after buying an additional 27,831 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,502,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,588,000 after acquiring an additional 43,678 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,794,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,523,000 after purchasing an additional 45,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

