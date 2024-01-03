Brokerages Set Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Price Target at $103.70

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.70.

Several analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PRU

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 59.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.37 and its 200-day moving average is $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.