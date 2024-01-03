Brokerages Set TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Price Target at $60.40

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTEGet Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.40.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth $566,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.83.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.8092 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

