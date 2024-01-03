Brokerages Set TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Price Target at $60.40

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.40.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.
Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.83.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.8092 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 30.48%.
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
