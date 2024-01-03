Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. The company has a market cap of $110.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 4.61.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.