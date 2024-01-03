Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 948 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 164.3% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $266.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.93. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $206.24 and a one year high of $272.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

