Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

CALX opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.59.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Calix had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $1,988,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 64.6% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

