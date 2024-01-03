Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,706 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $100.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.21. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPT. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.76.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

