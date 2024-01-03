Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Purchased by Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,519 shares during the quarter. Camping World comprises approximately 4.8% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned about 0.36% of Camping World worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 932.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Camping World from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Camping World from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Camping World from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 230,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 120.19 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. Camping World had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.28%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

