Canal Insurance CO Acquires 50,000 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Canal Insurance CO raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.29. 3,783,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,580,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.45. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

