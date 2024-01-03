Canal Insurance CO Buys New Position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 6.4 %

Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,993,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,069,318. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.31. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $5.67.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

