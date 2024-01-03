Canal Insurance CO Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Canal Insurance CO decreased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. Canal Insurance CO owned about 0.07% of Fluence Energy worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Siemens AG acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,508,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,724,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,577,000 after acquiring an additional 226,101 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,631,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,451,000 after acquiring an additional 448,478 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,361,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after acquiring an additional 516,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $156,279,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLNC stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,149. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 2.80. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $672.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Fluence Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Capital raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC upped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

